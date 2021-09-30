Motown Museum opening Greektown pop-up retail store

Need some Motown swag? The Motown Museum is opening a new pop-up retail location Friday in Greektown.

The pop-up at 580 Monroe will operate through the foreseeable future. Famed photographer Jim Hendin, who shot the cover of Marvin Gaye's landmark "What's Going On" album, will be at Friday's opening, signing merchandise for the first 50 customers from 1-4 p.m.

The new store comes as the Motown Museum is currently closed for tours as it prepares for the next phase of expansion plans.

“While the museum has paused tours as we are preparing for our exciting expansion, we are thrilled to provide a retail location for Detroiters and visitors from around the world to find curated, special gifts for the Motown fan in their lives,” said Robin Terry, chairwoman & CEO of Motown Museum in a press release.

Hendin, who was born and raised in Detroit, has deep Motown roots. His photos appear on more than 40 Motown album covers, though he's been known for the "What's Going On" album photoshoot. It was shot in the backyard of the home where Gaye was living in Detroit.

The new pop-up will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

