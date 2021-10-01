Corktown is getting an ax-throwing attraction with food from Ruckus Taco Co.

The latest location for Detroit Axe is the Yard Corktown, an 8,000-square-foot attraction with indoor and outdoor space for ax-throwing, plus classic games like pinball, shuffleboard and loads of board games.

Scheduled to open Oct. 15, the Yard will have a full bar and cuisine from Ruckus Taco Co. where chef Jeremy Kalamus will serve street tacos, burritos and nachos.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Corktown community and bring a new exciting community space, entertainment and restaurant to the area,” said the Yard at Corktown and Detroit Axe partner Geoff Kretchmer in a press release about the new location. “This concept and all of our Detroit Axe concepts are designed for groups and couples looking for a fun night out, or a company-wide activity. And once you try axe throwing, you will be surprised at how addictive and challenging it can be.”

This is the third location for Detroit Axe, which also has facilities in Ferndale above the Corner restaurant and in Clinton Township at Partridge Creek Mall.

In Corktown, the Yard will have 12 lanes, separated by fencing, where teams throw hatchets at wooden targets. The attractions are part of the International Axe Throwing Federation and follows all rules and safety standards. Users are trained by one of the on-staff “Axemasters” on how to compete safely.

Lanes can be reserved in advance for $40 per person, and walk-ins are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $20. The Yard at Corktown and Detroit Axe is at 1375 Michigan at 8th street (across from Nemo’s Bar) in Detroit. Visit detroitaxe.com for more details.

