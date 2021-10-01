White Stripes issuing live recording of DIA performance

The White Stripes performed inside Diego Rivera Court at the Detroit Institute of Arts in November 2001, just a few months after its third album, "White Blood Cells," was released and garnered the band worldwide attention.

A recording of that live show will be released as part of the latest offering from the Third Man Vault subscription series.

The set includes the 33-track performance on a double vinyl album, as well as a DVD of the performance, which included covers of songs by Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, MC5, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn and more.

The band's performance at the museum helped break the DIA's all-time single day attendance record, according to a release announcing the set.

An annual subscription to the Vault costs $240; quarterly subscriptions are available for $65 through the Third Man website.

The "Live at the Detroit Institute of Arts," the 50th installment in the Vault series, is available to members or those who subscribe before Oct. 31.

