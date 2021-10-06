Artist Spotlight: Danny VanZandt

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Danny VanZandt

Lineup: Danny VanZandt, guitar, keyboards and vocals; Randall Favot, keyboards; George Junior, bass.

Sound: Indie rock, pop, R&B

History: VanZandt released his self-titled debut album in 2017, a collection of songs influenced by pop and singer-songwriter music from the 1960s and '70s. He followed up this year with "Through the Fire, to the Place Beyond," which has a more modern, electronic sound with synthesizers, drum machines and vocal effects.

The latest: VanZandt performs Oct. 13 at PJ's Lager House with Holy Profane and Josie Palmer. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Cover charge is $7. PJ's is at 1254 Michigan in Detroit. Visit pjslagerhouse.com. Learn more about Danny VanZandt at dannyvanzandt.com.

Melody Baetens