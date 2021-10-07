Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes line up 2022 Comerica Park date

Comerica Park will be Red Hot next summer.

It will be on Aug. 14, at least. That's when the Red Hot Chili Peppers will play the Detroit Tigers' home on its 2022 tour, the veteran alt-funk rockers announced Thursday.

They'll be joined by New York rockers the Strokes and L.A. bass-playing virtuoso Thundercat.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 through the Chili Peppers website, redhotchilipeppers.com. Pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The outing will mark the first-ever stadium tour for the Chili Peppers, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. The band is currently back with guitarist John Frusciante, who left the group in 2009, and is currently working on a new album with producer Rick Rubin.

The group, which boasts two members from Michigan — singer Anthony Kiedis is from Grand Rapids, drummer Chad Smith hails from Bloomfield Hills — last played Detroit in a February 2017 concert at Joe Louis Arena.

The Strokes, for their part, have not visited the Motor City in 15 years, since an April 2006 show at the State Theatre — back before the venue was renamed the Fillmore Detroit — in support of the group's third album, "First Impressions of Earth."

The Chili Peppers' 2022 world tour kicks off in June in Spain and wraps Sept. 18 in Arlington, Texas.

Haim, Beck, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals are among the opening acts enlisted in other cities on the tour.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama