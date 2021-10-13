'Beyond Van Gogh' extended until Oct. 20 at TCF Center

A popular immersive Van Gogh exhibit in downtown Detroit has been extended again, this time until Oct. 20.

"Beyond Van Gogh" at the TCF Center takes visitors inside some of the iconic Dutch painter's most famous works, projecting them on to the walls and ceiling and allowing guests to experience them in a whole new way.

The exhibit — which debuted in April in Miami — was created by Montreal-based Normal Productions. It features roughly 300 of Vincent van Gogh's paintings, and opened in Detroit in late June. It's been extended twice now.

"When we designed this, we wanted to offer the opportunity for the audience to go beyond Van Gogh to meet Vincent, but also to go beyond the frame, and beyond the image, and actually step inside Vincent's famous paintings," said Mathieu St-Arnaud, creative director of Normal Productions in an interview with The Detroit News earlier this year. "That's really what we tried and I think that's what we accomplished."

"Beyond Van Gogh" is the first of two immersive Van Gogh experiences headed for Detroit.

A second experience, "Immersive Van Gogh Detroit," which bills itself as the original immersive Van Gogh exhibit and has opened in more than a dozen cities all over the country, debuts Oct. 21 and runs through early February.

