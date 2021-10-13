Five things to know about this weekend's Motor City Comic Con

It's the ultimate collision of comics, pop culture, celebrities, costucool people-watching and more: Motor City Comic Con. And it's back.

The popular three-day convention, usually held in May but pushed back until October this year because of COVID-19, returns to Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace starting at noon Friday with exhibitors, artists and, of course, celebrities. It runs through Sunday.

Among the big names who will be signing autographs — for a fee — this weekend are "Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood; rapper and actor Ice-T; his wife Coco Austin; "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo; "Breaking Bad" actor Giancarlo Esposito; and many more.

“Since 1989 we have continued to expand on MC3, and each year have been making it bigger and better," said Miriam Kruger, Motor City Comic Con's executive director. "We are thrilled that we can bring MC3 back for 2021 and are excited with our list of guests and events planned."

Here are five things to know about this year's event, the 32nd annual.

1. COVID protocols: Masks will be required for all attendees this year. And aisles will be wider at this year's convention to allow more space for "roaming and shopping," according to the convention's website. COVID vaccines will not be required.

2. Plexi-glass: Plexi-glass, the omni-present barrier we've all gotten used to in the pandemic world, could be used during photo ops with celebrity guests as a safety measure, say Comic Con organizers.

"This decision will be made at the discretion of the celebrity guest and is subject to change at any time," states the Motor City Comic Con website. "Prior to the event, you will be notified if plexiglass barriers will be in use during your photo op. You may request a refund prior to your photo op if protocols do not match your preferences. Guests will not be wearing masks during photo ops."

3. Secure your spot: If you want a signed autograph or photo with a celebrity guest, some time slots are already sold out for Woods from "Lord of the Rings." Costs for autographs and photos are in addition to tickets to Comic Con.

But there is a way to secure a spot in line with a celebrity guest before you even arrive. Motor City Comic Con offers guests the chance to have a professional 8-by-10 photo taken and snag a spot in line through Pose Photo Ops.

Guests get their photos at the show to have them autographed. Prices will range from $50 for autographs with Mario Lopez ($60 for professional photo) to $130 for a joint photo with Ice-T and Coco.

4. Artist Alley: If you're a comic book aficionado, Artist Alley is the place for you. Artist Alley will feature more than 250 artists and writers from around the world who will be on hand, selling their work.

Artists include illustrator Greg Capullo, writer Scott Snyder, comic book artists Donny Cates and J.K. Woodward, among many others.

5. Back in May 2022: This year's event will no sooner wrap and in just seven months the 2022 Motor City Comic Con is planned as organizers get the show back on its regular schedule.

"We look forward to returning again in a few months to our annual convention hosted in May 13-15, 2022," said Kruger.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Motor City Comic Con

Noon-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi.

For schedule and ticket information, go to https://www.motorcitycomiccon.com/.