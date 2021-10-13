Golden Globes will not be televised in 2022

Theresa Braine

New York Daily News

The Golden Globes, excoriated earlier this year over its allegedly lame attempts to address its lack of diversity, will not air its longstanding awards show next year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced.

The association does, however, plan on doling out the awards it has bestowed since 1944 – it just isn’t sure how.

“The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” a source told The Wrap.

Also in the letter were submission rules, The Wrap said.

The foreign press association was roundly criticized by numerous stars, including Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson, after the Los Angeles Times reported in February that the 87-member organization didn’t have a single Black person in its voting ranks.

The HFPA has since worked to rectify that, most recently by admitting a slew of new members who identify as Black, Asian and Latino, and forming a partnership with the NAACP to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, the press association announced last week.

While hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler addressed the issue in this year’s virtual awards, it wasn’t enough for NBC, which canceled next year’s broadcast. However, it was still up in the air until now as to whether the show would be broadcast at all.