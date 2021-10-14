Skateboarding Detroit TV reporter is on a roll in viral segment

That's one way to do a newcast.

A segment on WDIV about a new skate park at Detroit's Chandler Park is on a roll on social media after reporter Victor Williams skateboarded himself during it and made it look effortless. As of Thursday morning, the video had been watched more than 400,000 times on Twitter.

Williams, who says he has been skateboarding since he was about 8, said he had to show the kids how's it done. His segment focused on free lessons that will be available at the new skate park.

"In all seriousness – as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community," wrote Williams on Twitter. "Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit."

As he rolled through the end of segment, doing some tricks and spinning around, WDIV anchors Karen Drew and Jason Colthorp back at the studio were dazzled.

"Victor, you are so cool. He's so cool!" said Drew. "Look at him go! Wow. So impressed."

"That's live, folks!" said Colthorp. "Really good stuff, Victor."

Williams joined WDIV in 2019. He previously worked at stations in Ohio, Mississippi and Tennessee.

