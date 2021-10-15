World Wrestling Entertainment bringing 'Raw' to Little Caesars Arena

World Wrestling Entertainment is getting "Raw" at Little Caesars Arena.

The sports entertainment company's long-running Monday night program will air live from LCA on Dec. 27, venue officials announced Friday.

Tickets for the show, $25 and up, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 via Ticketmaster channels.

Having just completed its recent talent draft, WWE's current "Raw" roster includes Superstars Becky Lynch, Big E, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, Riddle, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and more.

The event's card, as always, is subject to change.

The WWE's last visit to LCA — and its first show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — was Aug. 1.

