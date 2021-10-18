The Weeknd cancels arena tour, announces stadium tour

Everybody waiting for the Weeknd will have to wait a little bit longer.

The Toronto superstar's upcoming tour — which included a Jan. 27 show at Little Caesars Arena — has been shelved, the singer announced Monday.

"Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums," the Weeknd wrote in an announcement posted to his social media channels.

New dates are forthcoming, he said. Current tickets will be refunded automatically, and ticket holders will be given priority for the new shows when they go on sale, he wrote.

The Little Caesars date was announced in February, in the run-up to the Weeknd's performance at halftime of the Super Bowl. That date was rescheduled from a June 2020 show that was postponed due to COVID's halt on the global touring industry.

The tour is now titled "After Hours Til Dawn." The Weeknd's "After Hours" album was released in 2020, and he has teased his forthcoming fifth studio album will be titled "The Dawn."

The Weeknd's most recent single, "Take My Breath," was released in August.

