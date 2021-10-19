Second immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Detroit delayed because of venue issues

The second of two immersive Van Gogh exhibits in Detroit, scheduled to open Thursday at an unnamed venue, has been delayed until early February 2022, organizers announced Tuesday.

"Immersive Van Gogh Detroit" — produced by the same team that has put on immersive Van Gogh experiences all over the country and bills itself as the "original" Van Gogh experience — sent ticketholders a note Tuesday, saying the exhibit is being delayed until Feb. 3 because of "venue related issues." Organizers said they planned to hold the exhibit at a location in the "heart" of Detroit, but never announced it.

"We want to present the best possible show for you — to the standards we are achieving in NYC and Los Angeles, and what our artistic team achieved in Paris," said producer Corey Ross in a notice to ticketholders.

The delay comes as "Beyond Van Gogh," a different immersive exhibit created by a Montreal-based production team featuring roughly 300 of legendary painter Vincent van Gogh's works, is supposed to draw to a close Wednesday after a nearly four-month run. Thousands of patrons bought tickets to the exhibit, which digitally projects van Gogh's iconic paintings such as "Café Terrace at Night," "Sunflowers," "Almond Blossoms" and "The Starry Night" on the walls and floor.

"Immersive Van Gogh Detroit, meanwhile, was created by world-renowned digital artist Massimiliano Siccardi of Italy. Announced in April, it's already traveled to cities across the country, including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Denver.

"I understand how frustrating this must be for you," said Ross in the notice. "Please know that we working hard to welcome you to our amazing exhibit, and make it an unforgettable experience."

Organizers said new tickets will be issued shortly to ticketholders. If a date for the ticket doesn't work for patrons, a change of date can be requested at no charge.

To see entire notice, go to www.detroitvangogh.com/notice.

