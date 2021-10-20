Artist Spotlight: Farmington Concert Band

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Farmington Concert Band

Sound: Symphony, classical, pop

History: This 60-piece ensemble was founded in 1966 and is one of the oldest continuously operating community wind ensembles in the state. The FCB’s mission promotes public service and offers a lifelong education opportunity for musicians. It is directed by Maestro Damien Crutcher.

The latest: Hear the Farmington Concert Band at its annual Halloween concert “A Mixed Bag of Treats” at 3 p.m. Sunday at North Farmington High School Auditorium, 32900 W. 13 Mile in Farmington Hills. The free concert will feature pieces from Disney and Marvel productions plus spooky tunes, John Williams and Sousa compositions and more. Costumes are encouraged. Face masks must be worn while inside the school. For more information and info on future concerts, visit fcbmusic.org.

Melody Baetens