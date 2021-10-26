Lori Loughlin reprises Hallmark role in post-prison return to TV

Jami Ganz

Have mercy, she’s back.

Lori Loughlin is shedding her prison jumpsuit for some holiday cheer in an upcoming Christmas series, her first acting gig since she served time for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The sneak peek of GAC Family network’s “When Hope Calls Christmas,” which dropped over the weekend, sees the formerly beloved actress, 57, reprising her role as Abigail Stanton from Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” according to GMA. The GAC series is its spinoff and Loughlin is currently only credited for the “A Country Christmas” episode, airing Dec. 18.

The “Full House” alum’s onscreen role is the first to follow her short prison stint last year. She was released just before New Year’s, after being incarcerated for nearly two months at a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, about 35 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Following her prison time, Loughlin was required to complete 100 hours of community service and spend two years in supervised release.

She and husband Mossimo Giannulli each pleaded guilty earlier last year to participating in the scandal, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, which saw a web of high-paying parents getting their kids admitted to elite universities under false pretenses.

Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, while fashion designer Giannulli, 58, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. Giannulli spent nearly five months in federal prison near Santa Barbara and completed his sentence at home in April.

Loughlin and former “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman were among the biggest names ensnared in the scandal.