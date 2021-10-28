Big Sean announces new EP, 'What You Expect,' due out Friday

Arriving just before Halloween, Big Sean has a special treat for his fans.

The Detroit rapper will release a new EP, "What You Expect," on Friday. The six-song set is a collaboration with hip-hop mega-producer Hit-Boy.

The release was teased last week with the arrival of the single "What a Life," the video for which features Big Sean covered in bees, dressed up like a groom being chased by brides, hovering over Detroit and several other situations. The video has been viewed 1.5 million times since it debuted Oct. 22.

"What You Expect" was announced Thursday. "I was bout to drop a new song tonight, but then I thought… nah, instead I’m a drop 5 new songs tonight!" Sean tweeted on Thursday.

The new material marks Big Sean's first batch of new material since "Detroit 2," his fifth studio album, which was released in Sept. 2020.

Big Sean was in Detroit last week, appearing at and performing during halftime of the Detroit Pistons' season opener.

In August, the rapper hosted his D.O.N. Weekend of events, a free community-oriented event where he unveiled a new recording studio at the Lloyd H. Diehl Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan on Detroit's west side.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama