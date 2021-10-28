Detroit Downtown Partnership prepares to put largest Christmas tree ever at Campus Martius

Halloween is just days away but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Detroit.

On Nov. 4, crews will install Detroit's Christmas tree at Campus Martius, a Michigan-grown Norway spruce from the Cadillac area in northern Michigan. It will be the tallest tree ever brought in, according to the Detroit Downtown Partnership, though they haven't yet revealed the size.

The tree is just part of the holiday festivities planned for downtown this season. The Detroit Holiday Markets will be set up across the street from Campus Martius at Cadillac Square, featuring 18 local retailers, a majority of them female or minority owned and Detroit based. The shops open Nov. 10 and run through Dec. 31.

“These markets are about more than space — this is a platform for our small business owners to test new products, connect with new customers and convert them into long-term supporters," said Laura Grannemann, vice president of the Rocket Community Fund.

The rink at Campus Martius Park, meanwhile, is scheduled to open Nov. 20.

Last year's Christmas tree at Campus Martius, also a Norway spruce, stood 55-feet tall. This year's tree is sponsored by the DTE Foundation.

