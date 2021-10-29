Big Sean announces departure from Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label

Big Sean's new EP "What You Expect," which arrived on streaming services Friday, marks the Detroit rapper's departure from Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label.

Sean announced his move on Twitter following the EP's release.

"By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg (expletive)!!!!," he wrote. "I bossed up! #DONLIFE"

He followed up when a fan enquired about his leaving G.O.O.D. Music, which he signed to in 2007.

"That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal," he wrote.

"What You Expect" is released on FF to Def Entertainment, which is released through Def Jam. FF is the initials of Big Sean's "Finally Famous," the name of his 2011 debut album and also the title of both his early mixtape series and his pre-fame clique.

Sean waxed poetic about his days on G.O.O.D. Music last week on Twitter.

"I also really miss the brotherhood I use to have with GOOD music, I don’t know what happened. Guess those the GOOD ol days. It’s all love, but we use to really be clique’d up," he wrote in a tweet posted on Oct. 21.

Big Sean released six projects on G.O.O.D., including last year's "Detroit 2."

The six-song "What You Expect" EP is a collaboration with producer Hit-Boy and features guest spots from Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk and Detroit rappers Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg.

