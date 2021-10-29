DJ Envy's 'Drive Your Dreams Car Show' is coming to the Motor City

Hernz Laguerre, Jr.

The Detroit News

DJ Envy's "Drive Your Dreams Car Show" is coming to the TCF Center in Detroit on Saturday.

The car show will showcase about 200 luxurious cars owned by such notable celebrities as 50 Cent and Fabolous, as well as Detroit's own Royce da 5'9", Icewear Vezzo, 42 Dugg and many more, according to a press release. Not only will their cars be there but some celebrities will also be in attendance.

This celebration of cars is a part of a growing list of car shows hosted by DJ Envy that have been hosted in various cities like Atlanta, Miami and Atlantic City. This is the first time he's bringing this creative car show to Detroit.

RaeShaun Casey, professionally known as DJ Envy, is one-third of the nationally syndicated radio talk show The Breakfast Club. The show airs in over 90 markets around the country and can also be seen on the Revolt television network. Currently there are about 85 affiliated stations airing the show, which was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame last year.

While all three hosts wear many different hats professionally, one of DJ Envy's unique hats is his deep knowledge and love of cars, which is evident in his car shows.

“Excited to be in the city of Detroit to host my celebrity car show. Family fun event and safe for the kids for Halloween," said DJ Envy. "Every car show has its own unique element and this one will be no different. I’ll be showcasing exotic cars, old school cars and I even have a unveiling surprise to the newest member of my collection."

The car show will cater to car enthusiasts and fans of hip-hop and pop culture. And since it's Halloween weekend, everyone is encouraged to dress in costumes for a trunk or treat section of the show. There also will be carnival rides, bounce houses and other fun activities for kids.

Ticket prices begin at $19.99.