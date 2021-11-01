‘Masked Singer’ tour hits Fox Theatre in June with disguised local celeb singer

One of the most popular TV shows on the tube today, “The Masked Singer” is taking the colorful costumes on the road as part of a 50-city North American tour in 2022.

The live show will hit Detroit’s Fox Theatre June 10. Tickets start at $39.75 and go on sale at 8 p.m. Wednesday via 313Presents.com, themaskedsingertour.com or ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Little Caesars Arena box office.

“The Masked Singer” tour is expected to include the audience’s favorite characters from the FOX primetime singing competition, including a celebrity guest host from the show, which will be announced at a later date. Each tour date also features a local celebrity who will perform in disguise, giving the audience a chance to guess.

Last year following Super Bowl LIV, the season three premiere of “The Masked Singer” drew 27 million viewers.