From Paw Paw to 'Pretty Woman,' Michigan native directs musical version of hit '90s movie

Adapting the 1990 blockbuster "Pretty Woman" for the stage, director Jerry Mitchell, who grew up in Michigan, knew there were certain scenes that couldn't be touched.

There's the scene with actress Julia Roberts in her iconic dress when she arrives in Hollywood and her friend, Kit, calling her Cinderella but with a profane twist. And of course, one of the movie's biggest scenes is when Roberts, in a gorgeous red dress, goes to the opera with her client turned love, Richard Gere.

But by turning the movie into musical, "you’re going to hear classic lines but you’re going to hear these characters emotionally express themselves," said Mitchell, who was born in Lincoln Park but grew up in Paw Paw.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical," directed and choreographed by Mitchell, a Tony Award-winning choreographer, arrives Tuesday at the Fisher Theatre and runs through Nov. 14. It officially kicks off Broadway in Detroit's 2021-2022 season.

The musical has already been welcomed with quite a response, including sold out crowds in London and standing ovations on the East Coast.

Mitchell remembers seeing "Pretty Woman" in the '90s and falling in the love "with the Cinderella story of it all."

"And I thought it would translate beautifully as a musical," said Mitchell.

Al Lichtenstein, executive director for Broadway In Detroit, wasn't expecting to like "Pretty Woman: The Musical" when he saw it but was pleasantly surprised.

"It's a wonderful show," he said.

The musical's music and lyrics were written by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance with the book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

Marshall and Lawton, in turn, tapped Mitchell to direct the musical, and for good reason: Mitchell has choreographed dozens of Broadway shows based on movies, including "Legally Blonde," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" and "Catch Me if You Can." He won Tony awards for best choreography in 2005 and 2013 for "La Cage aux Folles" and "Kinky Boots."

Mitchell said the key to adapting a movie for the stage is an original score and he wanted romantic songs that were reminiscent of the '90s. He convinced Marshall and Lawton to hire Adams and Vallance.

He said he told Adams and Vallance one of the most important songs they'd need to write for the musical is when the character Edward Lewis, played by Adam Pascal, takes Vivian Ward, played by Olivia Valli, to the opera.

The result is a song woven together with Verdi's "La Traviata" and "it's one of my favorites," said Mitchell, chatting by phone from his home in New York. "That’s where he starts to fall in love with her."

Growing up in Paw Paw — where he still has many relatives and plans to spend Thanksgiving there — honed Mitchell's own work ethic. His grandparents and later parents owned a bar there, Gene Mitchell's Tavern.

"I grew up in that bar," remembers Mitchell. "I learned to pour beer in that bar. I learned to wash dishes. If you wanted to earn a dollar, there was always a job to do."

His grandfather also founded one of Paw Paw's first wineries.

"I learned to stomp grapes. Maybe that’s where I learned to dance. Who knows?" said Mitchell with a laugh.

But it was community theater with the Paw Paw Village Players where he really discovered the stage and his love for it.

"I got up on stage and never looked back," said Mitchell, who took dance lessons for several years with Cindy Meeth at Meeth Dance Studio and credits her with taking him under her wing.

Spending his childhoo a small town — Mitchell also played sports — he said he felt "strangely protected" in Paw Paw.

"I was young gay man, but I didn’t know that about myself and I didn’t have any role models but I never felt" targeted, said Mitchell. "It’s so strange because I hear so many stories of people who were ostracized and treated poorly. (But) it was a great place for me to grow up. I felt protected."

Now, as audiences return to see the stage version of a movie so many loved in the '90s, Mitchell believes they'll be surprised.

"People are so eager to get back into the theater and experience something joyful," he said. "And I know this show is bringing a lot of joy and love."

'Pretty Woman: The Musical'

Tuesday through Nov. 14 at the Fisher Theatre

For tickets, go to https://www.broadwayindetroit.com/tickets/how-to-buy.