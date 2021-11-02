Controversial rapper DaBaby headed to Fox Theatre

Controversial rapper DaBaby will perform at the Fox Theatre on Jan. 15, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show, $59.95 and up, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels, the Little Caesars Arena box office and 313Presents.com.

The chart-topper, whose last two albums have debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums tally, made headlines over the summer for homophobic remarks he made during a live performance in Miami. As a result he was removed from the lineups of several music festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, Governor's Ball in New York and Austin City Limits in Texas.

The show is part of DaBaby's Live Show Killa Tour, which launches Nov. 26 in Chicago and wraps Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.

DaBaby was due to perform at Little Caesars Arena in March 2020 on a bill that also featured Yo Gotti and Kash Doll, but the show was postponed and later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapper's last Detroit concert was an April 2019 show at the Shelter.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama