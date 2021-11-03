'Just simply the best:' Top clarinetist Anthony McGill performs in Metro Detroit

Growing up in Chicago with a brother who played the flute, Anthony McGill remembers asking his mother at one point if he could switch instruments from the clarinet to also play the flute. His mom said no.

"She said no, that's not a good idea," remembers McGill. "He was just so great. And that way, there wasn't any competition. That competition would've been too heavy because he was four years older. It would've created an uneasy dynamic."

It's a good thing his mom said no. Today, McGill, 42, is considered one of the best clarinetists in the country (and his brother, Demarre McGill, plays flute for the Seattle Symphony Orchestra). The first Black principal player with the New York Philharmonic, he also performed at former President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration alongside star cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

On Nov. 13, McGill will perform a recital with pianist Gloria Chien at 8 p.m. at the Seligman Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills for the Chamber Music Society of Detroit's Signature Series Saturday. Stephen Wogaman, the chamber society's president, calls McGill the best clarinetist in the United States today.

"And this is a tradition that goes back to Benny Goodman and Richard Stoltzman," said Wogaman. "...He's the most in demand in the country today. That has nothing to do with ethnicity. It has to do with he's just simply the best."

Wogaman recorded a virtual concert in New York last year featuring McGill and was so taken with his performance that he knew they had to have a solo performance with him as soon as live performances returned.

"As I was designing the programming for the season we're in, the very first person we decided we wanted to have in the season we're now in, the very first person we wanted to have was Anthony McGill," said Wogaman, who also had to align the booking with McGill's Philharmonic schedule. "He was our top choice for the season."

A graduate of the Interlochen Arts Academy, McGill said he returns regularly to the northern Michigan arts school which was so influential to him finding his path. He started attending Interlochen's camps when he was 11 and then joined the boarding school at 15.

"It was a place where I could just be around other artists — dancers, visual artists, musicians, actors," said McGill. "It was such an important part of my early years. It was just a dream come true to be able to get access to what that brought."

McGill joined the New York Philharmonic as Principal Clarinet in September 2014. Previously, he was the principal clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and associate principal clarinet of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

He says it's an honor to be the Philharmonic's first African American principal player and hopes it exposes other children of color to what's possible. Still, he credits the musicians of color who came before him, including an associate principal horn player, Jerome Ashby, who was a mentor to him.

"For the young people that come to the symphony and they may be a young Black kid like me from the neighborhoods in one of the boroughs that sees one person playing clarinet and it happens to be me, maybe that'll inspire him or her to pursue music more seriously in school," said McGill. "That gives me hope."

'Anthony McGill & Gloria Chien in Recital'

8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Seligman Performing Arts Center,

22305 W. 13 Mile, in Beverly Hills.

Program will include classics by Brahms, Telemann and Weber along with contemporary works by James Lee III, Deng Yu-hsien and Jessie Montgomery.

For tickets, call (313) 335-3300 or visit www.cmdetroit.org. Digital tickets also available.