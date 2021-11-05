Detroit Chamber Winds and Strings marks 40th anniversary with return to live performances

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

The Detroit Chamber Winds and Strings (DCWS) marks its 40th anniversary with a season of live performances that celebrate its history while looking toward its future.

“40 and Forward” features its three distinct series – Signature, Nightnotes and Structurally Sound – with highlights including, “Resonate,” a series of new American commissions, and a re-creation of its first concert.

“It’s kind of incredible to me that we’ve actually made it to 40, it seems like yesterday when we started,” said Maury Okun, DCWS president and co-founder. “We designed a series that’s looking forward and looking back.”

Looking forward, “Resonate” explores the African diaspora through contemporary American chamber music. It’s a multi-year collaboration with Detroit’s Carr Center and five regional universities that has commissioned works from seven American composers. The organizations will play these new works throughout their 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, culminating with a joint symposium in April 2023, where all pieces will be performed.

Patrons will be able to hear the first of the “Resonate” series at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Birmingham Unitarian Church, 38651 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, with the season-opening concert “Fast Forward to Rewind,” featuring a new work for flute, clarinet, piano, percussion and a string quartet by Michael Frazier. The concert is also the first of its Signature series — which features traditional chamber music — and includes Mozart duos for violin and viola.

Looking back, the Signature series concludes March 6 with “Rewind to the Beginning” that gives a repeat performance of DCWS’ first concert with works by Gabrieli, Gounod, Mozart and Stravinsky. It will feature original conductor H. Robert Reynolds and two players from the 1982 performance, clarinetist Laurence Liberson and trumpeter DCWS co-founder Kevin Good.

“It will nice to get back to those players, and it’s a tip of the hat to the beginning of the ensemble,” Reynolds said. “We’re not forgetting how everything began.”

Other highlights from the season include a performance Nov. 21 at the Redford Theatre as part of their Structurally Sound series, which features concerts in unique Detroit locations with musical repertoire that represents the qualities of the space. The concert will be led by multi-Grammy award-winning saxophonist Tim McAllister and pianist Liz Ames and feature Vaudeville and variety music from the 1920s.

The season’s Nightnotes series, held in Birmingham’s Hagopian World of Rugs, features artist-led performances in a casual, intimate, interactive setting with artists.

Reflecting on the organization’s history, Okun said he’s personally proud of how much new music they have brought to the world and educational programming, especially “The Elements of Music,” which uses hip hop to teach classical music.

“It’s something that speaks to kids in disadvantaged communities but also speaks to kids in wealthy communities,” he said.

He credits the organization’s longevity to maintaining top quality musicians and giving them creative freedom.

“The key for the success of our organization is to give the great musicians that are here the opportunity to let their imaginations run,” he said. “We try to do what we can to give them opportunities to do things that they wouldn’t otherwise do, and that’s been a really great thing for us.”

Reynolds said Okun’s management — a combination of forward-thinking and financial savvy — has kept the organization alive and thriving.

“He’s been the glue and more than the glue,” he said. “He’s been the visionary.”

DCWS has implemented several changes to ensure the safety of musicians and guests during performances. All patrons must have a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination to attend the concerts and must wear a mask throughout the performance. All DCWS musicians and staff are vaccinated, and its holiday concert, which is usually accompanied by high school choirs, will feature local choirs of vaccinated adults. Concerts will also be shorter without intermissions.

Okun said DCWS is an accessible way to enjoy beautiful music for both aficionados and those newer to the classical music scene, with rare opportunities to interact with top quality musicians.

Reynolds said the season offers a great perspective of what DCWS is about.

“There’s a wide variety of things that are happening, rather than just going back and doing things the way it did it 40 years ago,” he said. “It shows its depth and breadth and a variety of what’s going on now.”

For a complete list of concerts and ticket information, visit detroitchamberwinds.org or call (248) 559-2095. Subscribers get a 15% discount when they purchase, six or more concerts, as well as the benefits of seat selection in the reserved subscriber section and the ability to exchange subscription tickets for free to another concert.