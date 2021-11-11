Jack White lines up two new albums for 2022

Jack White is releasing two new albums in 2022.

The first, "Fear of the Dawn," is due out April 8 and the second, "Entering Heaven Alive," will be released July 22, according to an announcement on White's social media accounts.

The albums are both available for pre-order now through the Detroit-bred rocker's website, and are available in a handful of limited edition packages.

The albums will be his fourth and fifth solo studio sets, and his first since 2018's "Boarding House Reach."

The two albums were recorded throughout 2021 at White's Third Man Studios in Nashville, Tenn.

"Taking Me Back," the first track on "Fear of the Dawn," was released last month. A video for the bracing single, co-directed by Jack White and Lauren Dunn, was released Thursday.

"Fear of the Dawn" also features "Hi-De-Ho," a collaboration with rapper Q-Tip.

In all the albums feature 23 tracks between them, 12 on "Fear of the Dawn" and 11 on "Entering Heaven Alive."

