Mark your calendar: Movement festival announces dates for 2022 return

After missing two years due to the pandemic, Movement has lined up return dates for 2022 over the Memorial Day weekend.

The festival will unfold May 28-30, 2022, organizers announced Monday. Advance tickets are available through the festival website, https://www.movement.us/.

Movement was one of the first major events to fold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. At the time, a makeup date was announced for Sept. 2020, but that was eventually shelved as well.

A teaser of 2021 artists, announced in July 2020, included Carl Craig, Richie Hawtin, Testpilot, Seth Troxler, Kash Doll, Maceo Plex, ANNA, DJ Minx, MK, SAMA’ and TOKiMONSTA.

No artists were tied to Monday's festival announcement.

In lieu of a live Hart Plaza event, Movement organizers Paxahau, who have been in charge of producing the festival since 2006, held virtual events to keep the beat alive.

The electronic music festival has been a Hart Plaza staple over Memorial Day weekend since its inaugural incarnation in 2000.

