Holiday Ale Trail pairs beer tasting with Detroit's history

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Beer, holiday fun and history come together Saturday at the Detroit Historical Museum’s Holiday Ale Trail. The event pairs the museum’s Detroit’s Brewing Heritage exhibit with holiday beer tastings from local breweries.

“It’s a really fun way to look at the story of Detroit though beer,” said Kayla Draper, the marketing and events coordinator for the Detroit Historical Society.

Saturday’s event will include representatives and tastings from Atwater Brewery, B. Nektar Meadery, Brewery Faisan, Brown Iron Brewhouse, Dragonmead Brewery, Eastern Market Brewing Co., Griffin Claw Brewing Company and Short’s Brewing Company. Fermenta — a women’s craft collective for fermented beverage and food industries — will also host Michigan and Detroit beer trivia with giveaways.

Draper said it’s a way for people to interact with the brewers while trying the beers to learn what they’re about.

“One of our goals is to drive people to local businesses,” she said. “We hope it goes both ways so some of our visitors become some of their visitors.”

The Detroit Brewing Heritage exhibit opened in October of 2020 and covers the city’s brewing history, beginning with Detroit founder Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac’s personal brewer Joseph Parent, who came to the city from France in 1706. The exhibit moves through the years with artifacts and photos from major Detroit brewers — like Stroh’s, Altes and Goebel — and explores Detroiters’ beer-drinking customs throughout the decades. It also showcases Detroit’s modern beer scene, exploring the current craft brewing boom and highlighting some of the more than 80 breweries and brew pubs located throughout Metro Detroit.

“Our team worked really hard to make sure everyone was represented who exists today, as much as we could,” Draper said.

To reduce crowding, the event has timed entrances with limited tickets every hour from 1 – 5 p.m., though visitors will be able to purchase tickets at the door. Visitors must also wear masks in between tastings.

The museum will be open for general admission, which includes access to the exhibit; children are also welcomed to visit. Food will be available for purchase from Whoa Tacos Food Truck on Legends Plaza outside the museum.

Draper said the event is fun for those with an interest in beer or who simply want to experience the museum.

“People can expect hopefully a good time and raising a glass to Detroit’s beer industry,” she said. “Our ultimate goal is to make history fun.”

'Holiday Ale Trail'

1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward, Detroit. Tickets: $40 for members; $30 for members.

Visit detroithistorical.org.