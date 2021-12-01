WDIV anchor Steve Garagiola is retiring, last day on air is Sunday

A television news veteran of more than 40 years, WDIV-TV Channel 4's Steve Garagiola is retiring.

The newscaster broke the news on social media Wednesday morning, saying he's "not one for long emotional goodbye" and announced his last day on air is Sunday.

He thanked those who "have inspired me with your stories of courage, strength, and generosity."

"Now I am eager to discover what adventures await in this next chapter," he said adding that he will continue to make Metro Detroit his home. According to his WDIV bio, Garagiola was born in St. Louis.

Garagiola started his career at Channel 10 in Lansing in 1977 and worked at WDIV in Detroit for the past 27 years. He's also an author and cook. He published "The I Only Need One Cookbook — Cookbook" in 2015.