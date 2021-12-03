Martha Reeves to sing at benefit concert Friday for Oxford High School shooting victims

Friday night in Detroit, Motown legend Martha Reeves will lend her talents to raise funds for the families affected by the shooting at Oxford High School this week.

The event aims to be “a spectacular intimate concert and gathering that shines light on the recent tragedy at Oxford High School.” The concert is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at First Congregational Church, 33 E. Forest in Detroit, said R&B singer Emmanuelle Jacob.

Tee Turner of the Miracles and his group the Messengers will open the show along with Jacob.

Jacob said Reeves will perform some songs from her catalog, but will also offer inspirational words and a message of positivity during the concert, which is planned to be about 3 1/2 hours long.

“What we’re doing is a live benefit concert for the victims, their families, the first responders, everyone affected by this terrible tragedy," he said. "We want to raise as much money as we can for the community. This is an emergency. This is really important for the community.”

Tickets cost $25 at the door cash and admission is first-come, first-served.