Olivia Rodrigo's world tour hits Detroit's Masonic Temple in April

Singer-songwriter-sensation Olivia Rodrigo will embark on her first major tour next year, with a stop at Detroit's Masonic Temple on April 23.

The "Drivers License" singer is hitting the road in support of her debut album "Sour." Rodrigo, who is also an Disney actor, has racked up a whopping seven Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year (for "Sour"), Song of the Year and Record of the Year (both for "Driver's License").

Tickets for her Detroit date — which features support from singer songwriter Gracie Abrams (film director J. J. Abrams' daughter) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices have not been announced.

Per the venue, concert attendees 12 and older must have proof of vaccination to attend. Ages 5-11 can show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours. Those older than 12 who can show documented proof of medical exemption for the vaccine as well as a negative PRC test taken within 48 hours will also be admitted.

Rodrigo's tour kicks off Apil 2 in San Francisco and wraps July 7 in London.

"Sour," which was released in May, spent five non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboards's Top 200 albums chart. It was recently named the year's No. 1 album by Rolling Stone.

Rodrigo has spent nine weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, eight of them with "Driver's License" and one with "Good 4 U."