'Jersey Boys' new national tour launches next week from Detroit's Music Hall

If families are all about love and conflict, there's no question that the hot 1960s and '70s group, The Four Seasons, was definitely a family.

The iconic group behind hits such as “Sherry," “Walk Like a Man" and “Let's Hang On!” rose to fame in the early 1960s before breaking up.

But they eventually found their way back to each other. And their story is told in the hit Tony Award-winning musical, "Jersey Boys," which launches a new national tour starting Sunday at Detroit's Music Hall.

The tour reunites Royal Oak native Eric Chambliss, who portrays Bob Gaudio, who co-wrote and produced many of the group's biggest hits, and Jon Hacker, who plays Frank Valli. Chambliss and Hacker join newcomers Devon Goffman, who plays Tommy DeVito, and Matt Faucher, who plays Nick Massi.

"It's a nice gathering of some old friends and new ones and it's a nice way to freshen up the energy of the show," said Chambliss, who moved from Royal Oak to Illinois as a baby and has portrayed Gaudio before. "We happen to get along. That's pretty lucky. And it's pretty great to create a new dynamic with a different set of guys."

Liking each other and getting along matters because "the guys who really did this, they knew each other really well. They grew up together," said Goffman.

"Jersey Boys," written by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music by Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, ran for 11 years on Broadway after its debut in November 2006. It's the 12th longest running show in Broadway show in history. Aside from winning Tony Awards, it also won London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards.

Deborah Barrigan, the company manager, said they chose Detroit to launch the new national tour because they needed a space with ample room to practice and perform, and near hotels. And Detroit has that.

"We have crew in here from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., working to put this together," said Barrigan. "We need a great location to be able to put this on."

For fans who know and love "Jersey Boys," there will be some changes with the new national tour, said Hacker, who can also hits Valli's signature high notes along with his Jersey accent.

"There are some new elements to the show that people are going to be surprised about and love -- the costumes from Jess Goldstein and we have great choreography by Sergio Trujillo," said Hacker. "I think people are going to be able to see some new tricks but the same Jersey Boys you love."

There are all kinds of way to make it more alive, said Faucher.

"It's the little things that you think, 'Maybe that doesn't make a huge difference' that makes a huge difference out on stage, said Faucher.

During a rehearsal that was open to the media Tuesday morning, Chambliss, Hacker, Goffman and Faucher — along with supporting singers and dancers behind him — spun, clapped and twisted, all in perfect harmony, as they sang The Four Seasons' "Who Loves You."

The hardest part of the show is portraying real people "who were really here," said Hacker. Valli and Gaudio are still alive and have been supportive of "Jersey Boys." DeVito died last year. Massi died in 2000.

"You have a legacy to uphold and I think we all feel the weight and gravity of that legacy," said Hacker.

Ultimately, it's a show about family.

"Family has ups and downs and real stuff that happens," Goffman said. "And we're touring together. And we're going to have real stuff that happens. We kind of bring that on to what we do on stage."

'Jersey Boys'

Dec. 12-18

Music Hall, 350 Madison Street, Detroit.

Tickets start at $25.

Go to ticketmaster.com or call (800) 982-2787.