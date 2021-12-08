Winter at Valade invites you outdoors to Detroit's riverfront

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

While the cold may keep many indoors, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is aiming to give people a reason to be outside this season. Winter at Valade will take place every weekend from Dec. 10 – Feb. 27 at the Riverfront’s Valade Park with a series of family-friendly outdoor activities.

“We just want to have people come out and enjoy the Riverfront in the wintertime,” said Chiara Clayton, the Conservancy’s communications specialist. “Even though it’s cold, it’s still a fun experience.”

Winter at Valade will feature oversized outdoor fires, hot seasonal alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, s'mores on custom marshmallow roasters, sledding with free sleds from the Sled Shed, synthetic ice curling and more.

The event will also feature five themed weekends throughout the season, opening with the festive “Holly Jolly Riverfront” Friday-Saturday. The weekend will include live music, photos with Santa, roaming carolers, ice sculptures, a kids dance party and crafts, including an opportunity for visitors to make their own wreaths.

Other themed weekends include:

“Fire and Ice,” Jan. 14-16: Taken from the original name of the book series, “Fire and Ice” is a Games of Thrones-themed weekend featuring a six-foot-tall Iron Throne made of ice, as well as medieval fun, like blacksmith and glass blowing demos, period music and a LARP meet-up. It will also have a 7-foot-tall ice tower encasing a giant bonfire and a techno party Saturday night.

“Winter Around the World,” Jan. 28-30: “Winter Around the World” celebrates international cultures, featuring winter salsa dancing and a parade of nations where children are invited to parade around the park waving flags or wearing apparel representing their heritage. The weekend will also have food trucks, a curling tournament and live music from various cultures.

"Motown Love," Feb. 11-13: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Motown Love” will have horse-drawn carriage rides and ice sculpture selfie stations, as well as live Motown music from some of Detroit’s best performers.

“Mardi Gras at Valade,” Feb. 25-27: New Orleans comes to Detroit with “Mardis Gras at Valade.” The weekend will have a Louisiana and Caribbean feel, with live music from the Gabriel Brass Band, children’s activities, beads and Creole-inspired food, as well as hurricane and Sazerac cocktails.

Valade Park opened in the fall of 2019 and had its first Winter at Valade in 2020.

“It was really popular last year,” Clayton said, “so this year we’re bringing it back and hoping to make it bigger and better.”

Winter at Valade

Valade Park, 2670 Atwater, on the Detroit International Riverfront

Weekends from 4-9 p.m. Fridays; noon- 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon - 7 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 27

For more information, visit www.detroitriverfront.org.