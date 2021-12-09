Artist Spotlight: Kind Beast

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Kind Beast

Line up: Sean Madigan Hoen, vocals and guitar; Martin Rogers, guitar; Sean Bondareff, bass; Dan Jaquint, drums.

Sound: Heavy rock, indie rock

History: Hoen formed Kind Beast with Jaquint not too long before the pandemic. After a lineup tweak following the release of the "Endless Virtue" EP release in 2020, Kind Beast soldiered on with Bondareff and Rogers rounding out the foursome. Most of these musicians have played established bands in the past. Hoen and Jaquint were in Thoughts of Ionesco and Small Brown Bike, respectively and Bondareff spent more than a decade playing with Mitch Ryder’s Detroit Wheels.

The latest: Kind Beast celebrates the release of the first of their two forthcoming albums, the 10-song LP "You Know I Used To Dance?" with a show Dec. 17 at the UFO Factory, 2110 Trumbull in Detroit. Doors open at 9 p.m., cover charge is $10 and Art of Conversation and Decliner open the show. Visit downpeninsulaaudio.com/artist/kindbeast for more on Kind Beast.

Melody Baetens