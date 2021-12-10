WJR 'Late Mornings' show to become 'All Talk with Tom Jordan and Kevin Deitz'

Starting Monday, "Late Mornings With Kevin Deitz" on WJR-AM (760) will become a new show, "All Talk with Tom Jordan and Kevin Deitz."

Deitz announced the change on air just before noon Friday.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Tom Jordan to the WJR family and to the nine to noon time slot Monday through Friday," said Deitz.

"What a pleasure, it's so exciting to kick things off with you," said Jordan, joining Deitz on air for the first time to announce the new co-anchored talk show. "Here we go. I'm very exited to be a part of the WJR team. It's a incredible legacy station in Detroit and across the state of Michigan."

Jordan was previously an on-air anchor on WWJ. According to his website, he is a multiple Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, and an Associated Press award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the business.