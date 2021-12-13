Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam after failing three previous tries

Peter Sblendorio

Kim Kardashian was clearly keeping up with her law studies.

The reality star passed the “baby bar” exam – a key step in her effort to become a lawyer – in what was her fourth attempt, she wrote Monday in a celebratory Instagram post.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” Kardashian wrote. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses).”

The First-Year Law Students’ Examination, colloquially referred to as the “baby bar,” is a test that California students can take following the first year of their program.

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” Kardashian wrote.

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kardashian, 41, told Vogue in 2019 that she hoped to take the bar exam in 2022.

Her father, Robert Kardashian, famously served as a defense attorney for O.J. Simpson in the former NFL star’s murder trial.

Robert Kardashian died in 2003.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” Kardashian wrote. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”