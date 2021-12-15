Winter Blast moves from downtown Detroit to Royal Oak in 2022

Two weeks after announcing that the annual frosty fun fest Winter Blast would not take place in downtown Detroit in 2022 due to funding challenges, organizers say they've found a new home.

Winter Blast Royal Oak will take place Feb. 4-6 with free admission, free ice skating, ice-carving demos, a winter slide, live music, a 34-foot high zipline and a food truck rally. Festivities will be east of Main and south of 11 Mile near the Royal Oak Farmers Market and Centennial Park.

“I want to thank the City of Royal Oak and the Royal Oak DDA for providing critical funding to continue this great winter tradition, and we’ll have an exciting new layout and plans to announce in the coming weeks,” said Winter Blast producer Jon Witz in a press release. He also produces the annual Arts, Beats & Eats event in Royal Oak over Labor Day weekend.

Witz said Winter Blast, which started in 2006 in downtown Detroit as a backdrop to Super Bowl XL, is a "celebration of winter experiences, dining, live music and family fun."

"Attendees can expect the same wonderful winter-themed attractions they’ve come to know and look forward to over the years, as well as some new programming,” he said.

More details, like the entertainment lineup featuring bands and DJs, will be announced in January. The “learn to ski and snowboard experience” may also return, and an announcement on that is expected next month, too.

“For Royal Oak, cold weather means a new hot festival. We are thrilled to bring Winter Blast to downtown Royal Oak and have our city’s residents and families from all over metro Detroit embrace its seasonal offerings,” said Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier. “We anticipate the event to be safe and enjoyable for all and for it to also have a positive economic impact on our downtown businesses. This is an opportunity to start a new winter tradition right here in Royal Oak, a destination for year-round festivals.”

Winter Blast Royal Oak will be 4-11 p.m. Feb. 4, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 5 and 11 a.m-8 p.m. Feb. 6. Visit winterblast.com for more details.