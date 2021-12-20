DSO moves up timeline for new president, CEO to start

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Monday moved up the timeline for its new president to take the helm, naming Erik Rönmark its new president and CEO effective immediately and moving Anne Parsons to an emeritus role.

Earlier this month, the DSO announced that Rönmark, 44, would succeed Parsons, 64, starting in early March 2022. But as Parsons continues to battle lung cancer, Parsons spoke to the DSO's Board of Directors about moving up the timeline so she can focus on her health.

“Anne’s leadership has put the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in a position of artistic, financial, and organizational strength, and we are so grateful to her,” said Rönmark in a press release. “While this transition comes a bit earlier than planned, we are prepared and remain committed to our core values of excellence, collaboration, diversity, innovation, and resilience — principles that Anne instilled at the DSO."

Parsons has been with the DSO since 2004, steering it through a series of challenges including Detroit's bankruptcy, the Great Recession, a bitter musicians' strike and now COVID-19. Earlier this year, she announced her plans to retire in the fall of 2022 and had planned to focus on building the DSO's endowment in the meantime.

“Anne is a true leader who has led the DSO with grace and vision, and we celebrate her accomplishments,” said Mark Davidoff, chair of the DSO's board of directors. “The board’s selection of Erik as Anne’s successor ensures stability across the DSO at this important moment in our history. The DSO family is supporting Anne and her family at this time and stands with Erik and his team.”

Rönmark has been with the DSO for 16 years, most recently as vice president and general manager. Parsons said she was thrilled with the board's decision to choose Rönmark as her successor, calling him "the right person" for the job.

The DSO has an annual budget of $32.6 million. At its annual meeting, it announced its ninth balanced budget in a row, all under Parsons' tenure.

