Memorial concert for DJ John O'Leary to benefit #OxfordStrong

Known as a longtime fixture in Detroit-area rock radio as well as a supporter of local bands, disc jockey John O’Leary will be remembered at a memorial concert next month at Westland’s Token Lounge.

O’Leary, 68, was killed last month in his Highland Park home. Friend and fellow DJ Doug Podell will host the Jan. 30 memorial event, which will include live and taped tributes and a jam session, which promoters say will include “a few surprise appearances.” Classic rock band Mob Opera will also play.

"He was very passionate about radio," Podell said last month when news broke of O’Leary’s death. "He was all about local music, and he did a lot of appearances for local bands, and tried to promote them wherever he went."

Any proceeds from the Jan. 30 event will benefit the #OxfordStrong effort to support the Michigan town that is suffering from the aftermath of the Nov. 30 school shooting at Oxford High School. For many years O’Leary was the broadcast voice of Oxford Hockey.

O’Leary could be heard on stations like WWWW-FM, WABX-FM, WLLZ-FM and CIMX-FM over the past four decades. An alum of Redford High School and Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, O’Leary’s last Motor City radio stint was on WCSX-FM where he was on staff for nearly a decade up until 2013.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Jan. 30 for the O'Leary memorial at the Token Lounge, 28949 Joy in Westland. Tickets, $10, can be purchased in advance at tokenlounge.com.

