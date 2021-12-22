New Year's Eve parties inside and outdoors around Metro Detroit

Twelve months ago, all bars, clubs and music venues had to be dark on one of the biggest party nights of the year because of the state mandate to help curb the pandemic.

Whether it's a good idea or not — cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to increase — legally the party can continue next week to kick off 2022 with no capacity restrictions or curfews in Metro Detroit. In fact, just like in the before times, bars can serve alcohol until 4 a.m. the morning of Jan. 1.