The Best TV of 2021: Finding the bright spots in a messed up year
The top shows, streaming and otherwise, in a year where things were adjusting due to the effects of the pandemic.
Tom Long
Special to The Detroit News
TV was messed up in 2021. Then again, pretty much everything was messed up in 2021.
That doesn’t mean there wasn’t great TV. There was, just like there were great books, great meals and great sunshiny days. But after 2020 proved how essential television could be in a shutdown world, the medium sort of staggered around.