DIA extends 'Detroit Style' exhibit until early June

For the second time since it debuted in the fall of 2020, the Detroit Institute of Arts is extending its popular "Detroit Style: Detroit Style: Car Design in the Motor City, 1950–2020" exhibit.

The exhibition, which features 12 coupes and sedans designed over a 70-year process, will now run until June 5. It's free with museum admission and admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

"Detroit Style," was originally supposed to end last summer but was extended until early January before the latest extension. All of the cars featured in the exhibit, which pays homage to the artistry behind each design and what goes into the process, are from the Big Three Detroit automakers, including a 1951 LeSabre, a 1967 Ford Mustang and 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

"It's remarkable the power these machines have," Benjamin W. Colman, DIA associate curator for American Art, told The Detroit News in November on 2020. "They inspire stories that are so personal and meaningful."

The exhibit marks the first time cars have been inside the DIA since 1983. A 1959 Cadillac Cyclone, a new loan to the DIA, will replace the 1958 Firebird III in February.

Reservations are required at the DIA. Go to https://ticketapp.dia.org/#/.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com