Apollo, Disney costume exhibitions planned at The Henry Ford in 2022

Space fans and Disney lovers will both find something they dig this year at The Henry Ford in Dearborn.

Two new exhibitions, scheduled to open in 2022 at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, are bound to draw crowds. "Apollo: When We Went to the Moon" kicks off Feb. 19 and runs through May 8. After it closes, "Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume" is set to open June 25 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023.

The Apollo exhibit will feature 100 artifacts and objects from the archives of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. Visitors will get a chance to learn more about how the space race inspired generations of Americans.

The "Disney" exhibition, meanwhile, will feature more than 70 costumes, illustrating how iconic characters were shaped through the artistry and creativity of costumes.

Admission to both exhibitions is free with Henry Ford membership.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com