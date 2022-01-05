Some Detroit area bars and music venues close due to COVID concerns

This week a few bars and bands announced temporary closures and scheduled changes related to the COVID-19 surge.

“We’ve had some staff test positive for COVID so we decided to close the bar for health and safety of our patrons and employees, until further notice,” reads a social media post from the Old Miami, a longtime Cass Corridor bar and music venue. The statement added that anyone who visited the bar in the past five days should get tested.

On Monday, a representative for the Magic Bag in Ferndale said the venue is closed until Jan. 18 “due to the massive rise in the cases of the omicron variance in Michigan.” Concerts by the Mega 80’s and a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young tribute act were rescheduled for later this winter.

Rock band the Detroit Cobras have postponed a few upcoming tour dates, including their hometown show at El Club scheduled for Friday. It’s been rescheduled to Feb. 19, according to a statement from the band posted to social media this week.

