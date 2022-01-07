Winter Blast Royal Oak moves dates due to COVID rates and other challenges

Winter Blast Royal Oak outdoor festival is being pushed back two weeks due to a variety of challenges.

Originally scheduled for Feb. 4-6, the free winter celebration is now slated for Feb. 18-20. Winter Blast typically happens in Downtown Detroit each season, but moved to Royal Oak near 11 Mile and Main for 2022.

“With the current COVID rates increasing staffing challenges and supply issues facing sponsors, stakeholders, service providers and volunteer groups, this festival date adjustment will afford additional time to gather the resources necessary to optimally support Winter Blast’s key activations,” reads a statement from organizers, released Friday. “It also will provide organizers the opportunity to explore alternative open-air heated areas and other activities within the festival footprint.”

The family-friendly Winter Blast Royal Oak has free admission, free ice skating, ice-carving demos, a winter slide, live music, a 34-foot high zipline and a food truck rally. Hours are 4-11 p.m. Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 19 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 20.

The event’s footprint will be east of Main and south of 11 Mile near the Royal Oak Farmers Market and Centennial Park. Visit winterblast.com for more information.