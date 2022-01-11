John Stamos is 'not ready to say goodbye' to Bob Saget: 'Maybe tomorrow. Maybe'

Christi Carras

Los Angeles Times

John Stamos is "not ready to say goodbye" to his longtime friend and "Full House" co-star Bob Saget, who was found dead Sunday in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

In his latest tribute to the 65-year-old comic, with whom he recently reunited for Netflix's "Fuller House" reboot, Stamos decided he's "going to imagine (Saget) out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor."

In the "Full House" franchise, Saget and Stamos played brothers-in-law Danny Tanner and Uncle Jesse, respectively.

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone — I'm not going to say goodbye yet," Stamos wrote on Instagram before envisioning what Saget would be doing if he were still alive.

"He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They're laughing so hard, they weep."

Tuesday's Instagram post comes shortly after a "broken" and "gutted" Stamos tweeted about Saget's death in a state of "complete and utter shock," stating, "I will never have another friend like him."

On Monday, Stamos and his "Full House" cast mates released an emotional joint statement reflecting on "all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

"When he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much," Stamos continued in his most recent remarks.

"And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we'll all meet again — and he's smiling. I know in my heart he's smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before. I'm just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe."

Also mourning the loss of Saget is Jimmy Kimmel, who broke down in tears while remembering his friend and fellow comedian on Monday's episode of his late-night TV show. At one point, Kimmel apologized for crying and told viewers, "I taped this, like, 14 times."

"I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob," Kimmel said. "He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people.

"He was so funny. And I'm not talking about 'Full House' or ('America's Funniest Home Videos')or stand-up comedy or movies. I mean funny for real. ... He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never. If there were people he didn't like, he kept it to himself. He was ... a good person."

While appearing as a guest on Monday's installment of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," comedian and "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey said a few words about Saget as well. Harvey said his team had just read him an email Saget sent him two days prior, adding, "It was a little hard today."

"We would see each other off-stage and we would just cuss each other out," Harvey recalled. "He was an interesting guy."

In a heartbroken statement to People magazine, Saget's wife, travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, said she has been "so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

"Bob was my absolute everything," Rizzo said Monday.

"I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. ... When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well."