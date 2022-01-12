Jennifer Hudson scores SAG nomination for her role in 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson's performance in the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect" earned the actress a nomination for this year's Screen Actor's Guild Awards, it was announced Wednesday.

Hudson had thus far been on the periphery of awards season, but the SAG nomination puts her back in play for the Academy Awards, nominations for which will be announced next month. Traditionally, SAG nominations are a good bellwether for the Oscars, with four of the five nominees usually going on to Oscar nods.

Hudson is nominated alongside Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos"), Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye") and Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"). Several favorites — most notably Kristen Stewart in "Spencer" and Rachel Zegler in "West Side Story" — were passed over by the SAGs.

"Respect" was released in August and earned $24 million at the North American box office. The film performed so-so with critics, scoring a 67% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while earning a 95% fresh score from audiences.

"House of Gucci" and "Power of the Dog" led the SAG nominations with three each. "Gucci" is up for the SAG's Best Cast award, along with "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up" and "King Richard."

The SAG Awards are scheduled to be handed out Feb. 27 and will be broadcast on TNT.

