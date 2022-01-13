Dave Coulier pays tribute to friend Bob Saget on social media: 'Brothers forever'

St. Clair Shores native Dave Coulier on Thursday paid tribute to his close friend comic Bob Saget after his sudden death Sunday, posting a series of old photos of the two longtime pals on social media.

"I met Bob when I was 18 years old," wrote Coulier on Instagram. "I didn't know then that two struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever. I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears."

Coulier included a series of photos of the two friends, one playing golf and another showing them wearing women's undergarments backstage somewhere. He also included two ticket stubs and a flier advertising a May 1992 performance of the two comics at "The New Pine Knob."

Thursday's post is the longest public statement Coulier has made since Saget's sudden death at an Orlando hotel Sunday. A cause of death hasn't been determined but an autopsy report is pending. Saget, who was in the middle of a comedy tour, was 65.

Kelly Rizzo, Saget's wife, responded to Coulier's post on Instagram, saying her husband used to tell 10 Dave Coulier stories a day.

"Bob said CONSTANTLY 'No one in my life makes me laugh harder than Dave,'" she wrote.

Coulier and Saget both are most well-known for their roles on ABC's hit show, "Full House." A joint statement from the rest of the cast earlier this week said they came together as a TV family 35 years ago but "became a real family. And now we grieve as a family."

Coulier, who grew up in St. Clair Shores and recently moved back to the area with his wife from Los Angeles, posted a picture of he and Saget earlier this week with the two holding hands.

"I'll never let go, brother," he wrote.

