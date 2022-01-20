Ready to Rage? Not so fast: Band pushes back Detroit dates of 2022 tour

Detroit is going to have to wait even longer to Rage Against the Machine.

The band's 2022 tour — postponed from a 2020 tour, and then rescheduled from a round of 2021 make-up dates — has been pushed back one more time.

The tour will now launch July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin. The band's two dates at Little Caesars Arena, which were scheduled for May 22 and May 23, will be rescheduled, according to a post from the band on Thursday.

No make-up dates have been announced, but rerouted tour dates will be announced soon, the band said.

Tickets for the moved dates will be honored at the eventual concerts, and refunds are available from the point of purchase for the next 30 days.

In February 2020, pre-COVID, the explosive '90s rock outfit announced a tour that included a pair of shows at Little Caesars Arena on July 13 and 15 of that year. Those were pushed back to July 26 and 27, 2021, and then to this May.

Local fans are used to a Rage drought; the band's last area concert was a November 1999 engagement at the Palace of Auburn Hills in support of its third and final studio album, "The Battle of Los Angeles."

The band split up the following year and reunited in 2007, and remained semi-active through 2010.

The band was set to headline Coachella in April 2020, before the concert world shut down due to the pandemic. The band is not included on the 2022 Coachella lineup, which was unveiled last week.

Run the Jewels is still set to support the group on tour.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama