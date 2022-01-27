Kid Rock promises no vaccine or mask requirements at upcoming shows

Kid Rock says fans won't have to worry about vaccine mandates or wearing masks at his upcoming tour.

In a video message posted to his social channels on Thursday, the Michigan rocker says he anticipates COVID-19 precautions will be finished at concert venues by the time he hits the road for his 2022 tour.

"And if they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry," he said. "You’re going to be getting your money back, because I won’t be showing up either."

Rock said he thinks it would be hypocritical to require mask-wearing or vaccine mandates at his concerts.

"If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing 'Don’t Tell Me How to Live' or 'We the People' while people are holding up their (expletive) vaccine cards and wearing masks, that (expletive) ain’t happening," he said.

Rock says while routing his tour he had to scratch out dates in Buffalo and Toronto because of vaccine mandates.

"I'm not one way or the other, but I don’t want to deal with that (expletive) either, and I know that you don’t," he said.

Rock announced dates for his "Bad Reputation" tour earlier this week. The 24-date trek includes two shows at Pine Knob, Sept. 16 and 17, and an April 16 engagement at Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena.

While some venues in Metro Detroit have required fans to show proof of vaccination for entry, Pine Knob — which operated for the last two decades as DTE Energy Music Theatre — is not one of them.

Since concerts returned last year, mask-wearing in the audience has been a call that has mostly been left up to individual artists.

Rock also talked about the success of his three new singles released this week, including the inflammatory "We the People," which topped the iTunes chart.

He also joked about the song's reaction in "the liberal media," and joked about his supposed cancellation status.

"I'm un-cancel-able," the 51-year-old said. "Suck on that."

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama