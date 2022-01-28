Cast of Netflix series ‘Cheer’ go full out at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre this summer

For the first time, this summer the cast of the popular Netflix series “Cheer” will go on tour, including a stop in Sterling Heights at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on June 28.

Cheer Live features cheerleaders, tumblers, flyers and more from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, the two Texas schools featured on the show, which is in its second season. The live show is created by Monica Aldama and Andy Cosferent, the coaches on the Emmy Award-winning series.

“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” said Morgan Simianer, one of the show's breakout stars, in a press release about the tour. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”

The athletes perform live in a noncompetitive manner, without the restraints of score cards, judges and time limits. Besides Simianer, other "Cheer" stars expected to appear on the tour include Gabi Butler, Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap and others.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. June 28 show at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4. Prices start at $30. Lawn seating is $15. Get tickets at 313Presents.com, Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.com or in person at the box office at Little Caesars Arena.

There are Tuesday presale opportunities via the presenting sponsor Rebel Athletic; visit cheertourofficial.com for more information. Citi cardmembers can also get access to a presale; details at citientertainment.com.

