With 'Dilla Time,' author seeks to explain, expand on J Dilla's legacy
Dan Charnas spent four years reporting on the life and legacy of late Detroit hip-hop producer James Yancey, and argues his place among the GOATs.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
There is a popular meme of J Dilla that encapsulates one of the ways the work of the late Detroit hip-hop producer, born James Yancey, has been celebrated since his death in 2006 at age 32.
It shows a smiling White 20-something listening to headphones on what looks like a college campus. "J Dilla changed my life," the block font reads. "Who's Slum Village?"